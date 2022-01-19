A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Exercise Southern Beach over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 19, 2022. Exercise Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral exercise that brings the 18th Wing and JASDF units together to practice mission planning, execution and debriefing with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 01:02 Photo ID: 7016219 VIRIN: 220119-F-PU391-1036 Resolution: 7952x4472 Size: 7.08 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.