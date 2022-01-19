A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Exercise Southern Beach over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 19, 2022. This iteration marks the first time JASDF intel officers have joined mission planning, and their use of an E-2C Airborne Warning and Control System will assist their allies and partners in the air, providing aid to remote islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 01:02 Photo ID: 7016221 VIRIN: 220119-F-PU391-1058 Resolution: 7952x4472 Size: 5.22 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.