    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability [Image 9 of 9]

    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry falls back after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Southern Beach, Jan. 19, 2022. Bilateral training like Exercise Southern Beach is part of a continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nations, building a partnership that can effectively operate high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 00:47
    Photo ID: 7016213
    VIRIN: 220119-F-ZJ963-1589
    Resolution: 4916x3933
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    refueling
    Kadena Air Base
    AWACS
    909th ARS
    Exercise Southern Beach

