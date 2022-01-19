Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability

A U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry falls back after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Southern Beach, Jan. 19, 2022. Bilateral training like Exercise Southern Beach is part of a continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nations, building a partnership that can effectively operate high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 01.19.2022
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
by A1C Anna Nolte