    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability [Image 5 of 9]

    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Grendahl, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, writes down takeoff clearance before departure in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. Exercise Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral training exercise that enhances interoperability with the opportunity for 18th Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force units to practice mission planning, flying and debriefing together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PACAF
    refueling
    Kadena Air Base
    AWACS
    909th ARS
    Exercise Southern Beach

