U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Grendahl, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, writes down takeoff clearance before departure in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. Exercise Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral training exercise that enhances interoperability with the opportunity for 18th Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force units to practice mission planning, flying and debriefing together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte