Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Grendahl, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to refuel an approaching U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Southern Beach, Jan. 19, 2022. Bilateral training like Exercise Southern Beach is part of a continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nations, building a partnership that can effectively operate high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

