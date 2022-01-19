A U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Southern Beach, Jan. 19, 2022. This iteration of Exercise Southern Beach marks the first time Japan Air Self-Defense Force intel officers have participated in the mission planning process and incorporated their E-2C Airborne Warning and Control System, which allows them to assist allies in the air who can provide aid to remote islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 00:47 Photo ID: 7016212 VIRIN: 220119-F-ZJ963-1499 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 19.36 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.