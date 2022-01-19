Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability [Image 4 of 9]

    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Dvorak, 909th Aircraft Refueling Squadron pilot, reviews a KC-135 Stratotanker pre-flight checklist before takeoff in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. This iteration of Exercise Southern Beach marks the first time Japan Air Self-Defense Force intel officers have participated in the mission planning process and incorporated their E-2C Airborne Warning and Control System, which allows them to assist allies in the air who can provide aid to remote islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 00:47
    Photo ID: 7016208
    VIRIN: 220119-F-ZJ963-1171
    Resolution: 4403x5504
    Size: 15.54 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability
    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability
    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability
    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability
    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability
    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability
    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability
    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability
    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    refueling
    Kadena Air Base
    AWACS
    909th ARS
    Exercise Southern Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT