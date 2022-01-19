Exercise Southern Beach: 909th fuels interoperability

U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Dvorak, 909th Aircraft Refueling Squadron pilot, reviews a KC-135 Stratotanker pre-flight checklist before takeoff in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. This iteration of Exercise Southern Beach marks the first time Japan Air Self-Defense Force intel officers have participated in the mission planning process and incorporated their E-2C Airborne Warning and Control System, which allows them to assist allies in the air who can provide aid to remote islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 01.19.2022
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP