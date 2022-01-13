Senior Airman Gerardo Carrera, weapons load crew member from Thunder Aircraft Maintenance Unit, makes final inventory check of his tool box during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2022. The competition included eight teams from each Nellis Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and each team is comprised of three Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022
2021 Annual Weapons load competition at Nellis AFB