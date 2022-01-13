Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Annual Weapons load competition at Nellis AFB [Image 8 of 11]

    2021 Annual Weapons load competition at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Dalton Hottle, weapons load crew member from Viper Aircraft Maintenance Unit, makes final checks on his work during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2022. Teams compete for bragging rights during the annual event. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:26
    Photo ID: 7016049
    VIRIN: 220113-F-UT528-1052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Annual Weapons load competition at Nellis AFB [Image 11 of 11], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Bombs
    Las Vegas
    ACC
    AMMO
    Weapons Load Crew
    lethality
    57th Wing
    Ready AF

