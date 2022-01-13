2021 Annual Weapons load competition at Nellis AFB

Staff Sgt. Theodore Reyes, a weapons load crew member from the 57th Maintenance Group, prepares to load an Aim-120 missile onto a jammer during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2022. Eight crews from Nellis AFB competed to claim the title, Load Crew of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

