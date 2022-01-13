Staff Sgt. Theodore Reyes, a weapons load crew member from the 57th Maintenance Group, prepares to load an Aim-120 missile onto a jammer during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2022. Eight crews from Nellis AFB competed to claim the title, Load Crew of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 18:26
|Photo ID:
|7016051
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-UT528-1018
|Resolution:
|5944x3955
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 2021 Annual Weapons load competition at Nellis AFB [Image 11 of 11], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT