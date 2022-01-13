U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Louis Enriquez, a weapons load crew member from the 57th Maintenance Group, checks his work during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2022. These competitions help ensure mission readiness and elevate unit morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 18:26
|Photo ID:
|7016041
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-UT528-1046
|Resolution:
|4890x3495
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 2021 Annual Weapons load competition at Nellis AFB [Image 11 of 11], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
