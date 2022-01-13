2021 Annual Weapons load competition at Nellis AFB

Senior Airman Dalton Hottle, weapons load crew member from Viper Aircraft Maintenance Unit, mans the jammer during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2022. Teams compete for bragging rights during the annual event. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

