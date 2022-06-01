Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FHL second microgrid [Image 3 of 4]

    FHL second microgrid

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The groundbreaking for FHL’s second micro-grid was in May 2021. The project is progressing on time, and is scheduled to be completed late in FY22. Once it is connected to the PG&E grid, it will make FHL one of the first installations to reach Net Zero. This means that FHL will be producing more electricity than they consume on an annual basis. Photo by Eric Hailston, USACE FHL.

    US Army Reserve
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Net Zero
    US Army Reserve Sustainability and Resiliency Division

