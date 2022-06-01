FHL second microgrid

The groundbreaking for FHL’s second micro-grid was in May 2021. The project is progressing on time, and is scheduled to be completed late in FY22. Once it is connected to the PG&E grid, it will make FHL one of the first installations to reach Net Zero. This means that FHL will be producing more electricity than they consume on an annual basis. Photo by Eric Hailston, USACE FHL.
