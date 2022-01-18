Arroyo Toad

FHL’s federally endangered arroyo toads are the northernmost occurring population in California. This population is at high risk of local extinction due to poor reproductive success, which is likely a result of prolonged drought conditions and bullfrog predation. (Photo by Jackie Hancock, DPWE)
