    Arroyo Toad [Image 1 of 4]

    Arroyo Toad

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    FHL’s federally endangered arroyo toads are the northernmost occurring population in California. This population is at high risk of local extinction due to poor reproductive success, which is likely a result of prolonged drought conditions and bullfrog predation. (Photo by Jackie Hancock, DPWE)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:49
    Photo ID: 7015780
    VIRIN: 220118-A-OV743-627
    Resolution: 634x636
    Size: 203.39 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arroyo Toad [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

