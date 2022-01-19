Public Works Achievements and Upcoming Projects

The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) is one of the busiest branches of installation operations, working with multiple agencies, DPW ensures that all the facilities and infrastructure meet regulatory and mission standards. It works alongside the FHL US Army Corps of Engineers to monitor all construction projects. DPW also has the mission to be good stewards of natural resources.



“It takes an immense amount of coordination with other installation directorates, other government agencies and many contractors to meet the DPW mission,” said Bob Sanders, the director of DPW. “I am grateful for the dedicated workforce and partnerships to keep the community safe and enhancing the garrison capabilities and services.”



Construction of two additional microgrids began in 2021, at Fort Hunter Liggett and Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. Getting these completed will be an important step in scaling this type of energy self-sufficiency throughout the Department of Defense.



The $21.6 million electrical microgrid project at FHL started in May and is scheduled to be completed late in FY22. The completion of this project enable FHL to produce more electricity than it consumes on an annual basis. This also means that the installation can provide power when PG&E service is interrupted, and continue critical operations for at least 14 days. This microgrid at FHL will enable the installation to reach its energy resiliency goal this year.



PRFTA’s microgrid construction of Node 1 began in June, and is also expected to be complete in FY22. PRFTA’s existing solar field was connected to the PG&E grid in December. This means the installation can convey unused generated power to PG&E, and help offset installation expenses via accumulated credits.



The restoration and modernization projects for the FHL barracks was in high gear in 2021, and are scheduled to be completed in in FY22 and FY23. This will bring building 295 to TRADOC standards, and all facilities will be more modern and comfortable for the military customers. The garrison is working hard to modernize the 1950s PRFTA barracks as well, which is waiting funding.



Two Intergovernmental Service Agreements with the California Conservation Corps (CCC) and California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) are to be completed in January 2022.



“These partnerships enables the execution of much needed habitat restoration,” said FHL Wildlife Biologist Jackie Hancock. “The support from these partners are critical to meet regulatory requirements which are beyond our current capabilities.”



She looks forward to working with the CCC on the endangered arroyo toad surveys, and with CSUMB on the freshwater mussel and other sensitive species research to improve the conservation and management of threatened and endangered species on FHL.



The $11 million Waste Water Treatment Project begins construction in May in 2022, and will take approximately one year to complete. “The projects adds a secondary treatment component and reclaimed water reticulation which will enable FHL to reuse treated effluent for non-potable purposes, and help make FHL a water resilient installation,” said Sanders.



Many other projects are in various stages, such as improving FHL TUSI Heliport, utilities sustainability at both installation, and parking at the FHL Equipment Concentration Site 170.

