    Bldg 295 exterior [Image 2 of 4]

    Bldg 295 exterior

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Building 295’s $16 million Full Facility Restoration project began in October 2020 and is scheduled to be complete in October 2022. The improvements will bring the facility to meet TRADOC standards and Army sustainable design standards.

