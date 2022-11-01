Bldg 295 exterior

Fort Hunter Liggett Building 295’s $16 million Full Facility Restoration project began in October 2020 and is scheduled to be complete in October 2022. The improvements will bring the facility to meet TRADOC standards and Army sustainable design standards.

