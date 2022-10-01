Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania [Image 8 of 8]

    USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania

    MAURITANIA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) crew members haul a training dummy aboard the cutter’s aft weather deck after a successful “man overboard” drill off the coast of Mauritania on Jan. 10, 2022. The crew hauled the dummy up using grappling hooks after simulating a proper rescue with heaving lines. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 11:57
    Location: MR
    This work, USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medium endurance cutter
    partnerships
    maritime law enforcement
    Mauritania
    USCGC Thetis
    CGC Thetis

