USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) crew members haul a training dummy aboard the cutter’s aft weather deck after a successful “man overboard” drill off the coast of Mauritania on Jan. 10, 2022. The crew hauled the dummy up using grappling hooks after simulating a proper rescue with heaving lines. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 11:57
|Photo ID:
|7015658
|VIRIN:
|220110-G-GM914-328
|Resolution:
|2872x4317
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|MR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT