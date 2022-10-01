USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania

USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) crew members haul a training dummy aboard the cutter’s aft weather deck after a successful “man overboard” drill off the coast of Mauritania on Jan. 10, 2022. The crew hauled the dummy up using grappling hooks after simulating a proper rescue with heaving lines. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

