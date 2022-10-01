Cape Verde Navy Lieutenant Nuno Moniz observes a pair of small boats through binoculars from the bridge wing of USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) off the coast of Mauritania on Jan. 10, 2022. Moniz assisted in querying the vessels in multiple languages. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 11:56 Photo ID: 7015652 VIRIN: 220110-G-GM914-889 Resolution: 5321x3540 Size: 1.38 MB Location: MR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.