U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Marzullo gives a thumbs up after a successful “man overboard” drill on the aft weather deck of USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) off the coast of Mauritania on Jan. 10, 2022. Marzullo served as a member of the emergency medical team that inspected the training dummy’s condition after pulling it out of the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 11:57
|Photo ID:
|7015657
|VIRIN:
|220110-G-GM914-274
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|MR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT