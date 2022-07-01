Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania [Image 1 of 8]

    USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania

    MAURITANIA

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Ens. Timothy Steinberg watches the USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) small boat crew drive by from the flight deck of the Thetis off the coast of Rota, Spain, on Jan. 7, 2022. The crew of the Thetis completed their escort of two new fast-response cutters across the Atlantic while in Rota. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    TAGS

    medium endurance cutter
    partnerships
    maritime law enforcement
    Mauritania
    USCGC Thetis
    CGC Thetis

