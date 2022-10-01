USCGC Thetis patrols off coast of Mauritania

Cape Verde Navy Lieutenant Nuno Moniz hails a pair of small boats over VHF radio from the bridge of USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) off the coast of Mauritania on Jan. 10, 2022. Moniz assisted in querying the vessels in multiple languages. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

