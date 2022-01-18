CSO Raymond meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, left, poses with Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, commander of the Finnish Air Force, after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2022. Raymond and Jokinen discussed partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

