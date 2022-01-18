Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, third from left, speaks with Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, second from right, commander of the Finnish Air Force, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2022. Raymond and Jokinen discussed partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 09:57
|Photo ID:
|7015544
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-LE393-0148
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO Raymond meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT