Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, left, walks with Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, commander of the Finnish Air Force, before a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2022. Raymond and Jokinen discussed partnership between their services. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

Date Taken: 01.18.2022
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
CSO Raymond meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen