Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, left, walks with Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, commander of the Finnish Air Force, before a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2022. Raymond and Jokinen discussed partnership between their services. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 09:57
|Photo ID:
|7015543
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-LE393-0115
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO Raymond meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
