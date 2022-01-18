Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO Raymond meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen [Image 1 of 4]

    CSO Raymond meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, right, commander of the Finnish Air Force, speaks with Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond before a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2022. Jokinen and Raymond discussed partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO Raymond meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

