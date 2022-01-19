220119-N-PH222-1127 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022)
Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Sharmaen Threadgill, from Subic Bay, Philippines, stands watch in the pilot house aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 02:12
|Photo ID:
|7015040
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-PH222-1127
|Resolution:
|4663x3331
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Charleston Sailor Stands RCO Watch [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT