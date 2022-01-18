Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston Sailor Conduct Maintenance on Life Ring [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Charleston Sailor Conduct Maintenance on Life Ring

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220118-N-PH222-1096 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022)

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Marcus Lopez, Ontario, California, conducts maintenance on life rings in the pilot house aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 02:11
    Photo ID: 7015038
    VIRIN: 220118-N-PH222-1096
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ONTARIO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston Sailor Conduct Maintenance on Life Ring [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

