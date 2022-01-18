USS Charleston Sailor Conduct Maintenance on Life Ring

220118-N-PH222-1096 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022)



Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Marcus Lopez, Ontario, California, conducts maintenance on life rings in the pilot house aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 02:11 VIRIN: 220118-N-PH222-1096 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA