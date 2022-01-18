Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston Culinary Specialist Prepares Bell Peppers

    USS Charleston Culinary Specialist Prepares Bell Peppers

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220118-N-PH222-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022)

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Jeremy Reynolds, from Chicago, prepares bell peppers in the galley aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 02:11
    Photo ID: 7015035
    VIRIN: 220118-N-PH222-1038
    Resolution: 4445x3175
    Size: 942.49 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston Culinary Specialist Prepares Bell Peppers [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Galley
    CS
    Sailor
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

