5th SFG trains with 1st AD

Soldiers from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and 1st Armored Division participate in pre-deployment training at Fort Bliss, TX on September 10, 2020. Members from the 1st Armored Division enabled Special Operations to enhance their understanding of training a partner force while imparting knowledge of the operational environment to their students,

