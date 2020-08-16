Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG trains with 1st AD [Image 27 of 34]

    5th SFG trains with 1st AD

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Mariscal 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and 1st Armored Division participate in pre-deployment training at Fort Bliss, TX on September 10, 2020. Members from the 1st Armored Division enabled Special Operations to enhance their understanding of training a partner force while imparting knowledge of the operational environment to their students,

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 14:43
    Photo ID: 7014450
    VIRIN: 200816-A-CP620-806
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 5th SFG trains with 1st AD [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Daniel Mariscal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    1st AD
    Special Forces
    Training
    5th SFG(A)

