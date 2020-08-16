Soldiers from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and 1st Armored Division participate in pre-deployment training at Fort Bliss, TX on September 10, 2020. Members from the 1st Armored Division enabled Special Operations to enhance their understanding of training a partner force while imparting knowledge of the operational environment to their students,
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7014449
|VIRIN:
|200816-A-CP620-784
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th SFG trains with 1st AD [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Daniel Mariscal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT