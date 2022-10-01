Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew

    Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 512th Squadron is used for training near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. The HH-60G Pave Hawk is used to support various operations, including personnel recovery, civil search and rescue and medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7014178
    VIRIN: 220110-F-MQ455-1449
    Resolution: 5332x3548
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    This work, Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    AETC
    512RQS
    58SOW
    TeamKirtland

