An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 512th Squadron is used for training near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. The HH-60G Pave Hawk is used to support various operations, including personnel recovery, civil search and rescue and medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7014178
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-MQ455-1449
|Resolution:
|5332x3548
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT