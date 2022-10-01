Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew

An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 512th Squadron is used for training near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. The HH-60G Pave Hawk is used to support various operations, including personnel recovery, civil search and rescue and medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

