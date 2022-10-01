Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew [Image 5 of 9]

    Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 512th Rescue Squadron practice landing techniques in an HH-60G Pave Hawk for training near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. During training, the crew practiced their capabilities of performing safe and efficient airborne operations, including hoist operations and rescue and recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

