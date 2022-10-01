Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew

Members of the 512th Rescue Squadron practice landing techniques in an HH-60G Pave Hawk for training near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. During training, the crew practiced their capabilities of performing safe and efficient airborne operations, including hoist operations and rescue and recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

