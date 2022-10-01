Members of the 512th Rescue Squadron perform a hoist operation in an HH-60G Pave Hawk near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. The 512th Rescue Squadron is responsible for training mission-ready combat aircrew to support national security missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7014180
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-MQ455-1978
|Resolution:
|5179x3446
|Size:
|828.02 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT