Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew

Members of the 512th Rescue Squadron perform a hoist operation in an HH-60G Pave Hawk near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. The 512th Rescue Squadron is responsible for training mission-ready combat aircrew to support national security missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

