Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adrian Allred, 512th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, performs pre-flight inspections before an HH-60G Pave Hawk flight on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. Special missions aviators are responsible for ensuring the safety of the aircraft through pre-flight visual inspections and operational checks before flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

