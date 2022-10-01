U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adrian Allred, 512th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, performs pre-flight inspections before an HH-60G Pave Hawk flight on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. Special missions aviators are responsible for ensuring the safety of the aircraft through pre-flight visual inspections and operational checks before flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7014174
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-MQ455-1079
|Resolution:
|5419x3605
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
