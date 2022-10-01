An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 512th Rescue Squadron is used for training near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 10, 2022. During training, the crew practiced various capabilities, including hoist and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7014175
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-MQ455-1203
|Resolution:
|4599x3060
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Always Ready: 512th RQS trains elite aircrew [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
