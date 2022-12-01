USS Dewey Conducts VI Drill with USS Benfold

220112-N-TR141-0104 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) Cmdr. Jermaine Brooms, right, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), and Ensign Hazel Acosta, conning officer, observe the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), during Visual Information (VI) drills between the two ships. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

