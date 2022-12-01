USS Dewey Conducts VI Drill with USS Benfold

220112-N-TR141-0098 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) Ensign Hazel Acosta, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), observes the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), while standing conning officer during Visual Information (VI) drills between the two ships. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

