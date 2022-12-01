Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Conducts VI Drill with USS Benfold [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Dewey Conducts VI Drill with USS Benfold

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    220112-N-TR141-0076 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Benfold (DDG 65), center, and USS Dewey (DDG 105), participate in Visual Information (VI) drills while an MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 flies overhead. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 05:57
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Dewey Conducts VI Drill with USS Benfold [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VIPER
    at sea
    SNOOPIE
    Visual Information
    OPTASKVI

