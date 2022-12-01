220112-N-TR141-0076 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Benfold (DDG 65), center, and USS Dewey (DDG 105), participate in Visual Information (VI) drills while an MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 flies overhead. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 05:57 Photo ID: 7013923 VIRIN: 220112-N-TR141-0076 Resolution: 5079x3386 Size: 1.81 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Conducts VI Drill with USS Benfold [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.