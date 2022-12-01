USS Dewey Conducts VI Drill with USS Benfold

220112-N-TR141-0159 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Sanchez, from Asheville, N.C., left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Stephen Rosamond, from Schaumburg, Ill., both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), gather Visual Information (VI) during a training exercise with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

