USS Dewey Conducts VI Drill with USS Benfold

220112-N-TR141-0071 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Benfold (DDG 65), center, and USS Dewey (DDG 105), participate in Visual Information (VI) drills while an MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 flies overhead. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
01.12.2022
01.18.2022
|7013922
|220112-N-TR141-0071
|3291x4608
|1.18 MB
SOUTH CHINA SEA
|0
|1
