Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Major Denice Malave, the command team of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, give coins to recognize Soldiers of the 24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2022. The coins were presented to each Soldier for their hard work and dedication during Operation Provider Caravan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.10.2022
Date Posted: 01.16.2022
This work, 24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) Patching Ceremony and Tokens of Excellence [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Elorina Santos