24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) Patching Ceremony and Tokens of Excellence

1st Sgt. Ryan Hufcut, the senior enlisted advisor for the 24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy), fist bumps one of his Soldiers during a patching ceremony on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2022. The 24th CTC serves as one of our brigade’s subordinate units conducting heavy equipment transport operations to support units deployed in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

