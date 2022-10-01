Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) Patching Ceremony and Tokens of Excellence [Image 22 of 28]

    24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) Patching Ceremony and Tokens of Excellence

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Major Denice Malave, the command team of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, give coins to recognize Soldiers of the 24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2022. The coins were presented to each Soldier for their hard work and dedication during Operation Provider Caravan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 13:44
    Photo ID: 7013074
    VIRIN: 220110-A-AG202-248
    Resolution: 1279x1919
    Size: 469.1 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) Patching Ceremony and Tokens of Excellence [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Central
    3rd Sustainment Brigade

