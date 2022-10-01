Soldiers with the 24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) stand-by in formation before receiving their token of excellence from the support operations command team on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2022. The coins presented from SPO were for the Soldiers who were selected by their leadership for their outstanding performance during Operation Provider Caravan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2022 13:44 Photo ID: 7013076 VIRIN: 220110-A-AG202-439 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 988.29 KB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) Patching Ceremony and Tokens of Excellence [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.