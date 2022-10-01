24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) Patching Ceremony and Tokens of Excellence

Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the senior enlisted advisor for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives an elbow bump to Staff Sgt. Harley Higgins a heavy equipment operator with the 24th Composite Truck Company (Heavy) during a patching ceremony on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2022. The 24th CTC serves as one of our brigade’s subordinate units conducting heavy equipment transport operations to support units deployed in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

