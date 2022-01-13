VICENZA, Italy - Laura Dalla Vecchia, Soggiorno office, right, assists newcomers with paperwork at the Central Processing Facility (CPF) Jan. 13, 2022. As part of the USAG Italy’s Directorate of Human Resources Team, during the pandemic CPF assisted 5,964 customers with the Soggiorno process.



CPF is under the U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) team. USAG Italy DHR oversees everything from passports to postal services. Recently, it was recognized for the second year in a row with “Excellence in DHR Award-Medium Garrison” by Installation Management Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.15.2022 08:44 Photo ID: 7012774 VIRIN: 220113-A-LU220-229 Resolution: 2945x1980 Size: 876.37 KB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison human resources directorate shines, winning top award two years running [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.