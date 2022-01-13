Garrison human resources directorate shines, winning top award two years running

VICENZA, Italy - Giulio Rigodanzo, installation sponsorship liaison, right, and Cpl. Connor Seward, 207th Military Intelligence, go over some paperwork at the Central Processing Facility (CPF) Jan. 13, 2022. During the pandemic the Total Army Sponsorship Program training certified more than 300 sponsors to help Soldiers, civilian employees and their families during their transition.



CPF is under the U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) team. USAG Italy DHR oversees everything from passports to postal services. Recently, it was recognized for the second year in a row with “Excellence in DHR Award-Medium Garrison” by Installation Management Command.

