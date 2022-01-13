Garrison human resources directorate shines, winning top award two years running

VICENZA, Italy - Beatrice Gentile, In-processing office, left, helps a customer at the Central Processing Facility (CPF) Jan. 13, 2022.

During the pandemic, CPF created and streamlined the virtual installation in-processing procedure for all incoming Soldiers, DA civilians, and contractors with a total of 1,487 personnel in-processed, 1,177 personnel out-processed, while providing ID card service to 9,629 community members and assisting 5,964 customers with the Soggiorno process.



CPF is under the U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) team. USAG Italy DHR oversees everything from passports to postal services. Recently, it was recognized for the second year in a row with “Excellence in DHR Award-Medium Garrison” by Installation Management Command.

