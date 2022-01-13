USS Essex Underway Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Cpl. Hunter Bienvenu, a native of Lebanon, N.H., front, and Cpl. Nicholas Beatty, a native of Sammamish, Wash., conduct vertical replenishment-at-sea operations with an Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma , assigned to dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Sheppard (T-AKE 3), aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

